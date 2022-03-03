EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Murray State punched its ticket to the OVC Tournament semifinals with an 84-76 win over SIUE on Thursday.
Katelyn Young paced Murray State with a game-high 25 points. Hannah McKay and Alexis Burpo each recorded double-doubles in the contest. McKay scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds, while Burpo had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Cayson Conner pitched in a new career-high 11 points off the bench.
Next up for the Racers is a semifinal matchup with Tennessee Tech slated for 3:30 p.m. on Friday at the Ford Center.