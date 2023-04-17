PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State senior Payton Carter battled tough weather conditions throughout Monday's second round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament as she grabbed the individual lead.
Carter's even par 72 was three shots better than any other player in the field. Carter, last years Ohio Valley Conference individual champion, sits at 7-over par with a four shot lead heading into Tuesday's final round.
As a team, Murray State also made a big move jumping from 5th to 3rd in the overall team standings. The Racers sit 63-over par, and are nine shots off of the Missouri State who sits in the lead.
