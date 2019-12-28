MURRAY, KY -- Tevin Brown continued his hot shooting streak making six three's and scoring a team high 24 points as Murray State raced past Cumberland 81-46 on Saturday night.
Brown, along with freshman Demond Robinson, helped the Racers build a 44-27 lead at the half. Robinson would finish with 16 points and eight rebounds.
The Racers were without three key players due to injury in the win. Because of that, others received significant playing time, which included freshman Noah Kamba. Kamba got his first start as a Racer, however did not score, but record four assists.
Next up for the Racers, is the start of Ohio Valley Conference play as they host UT Martin on Thursday night.