In A Nutshell
Down 16 points after the third quarter, the Murray State women's basketball team had a gritty fourth quarter performance Sunday at CEFCU Center in Normal, Illinois, outscoring Illinois State, 21-13, in the final frame. However, it was not enough as the Racers fell to the Redbirds, 72-66.
Fast Facts
- Despite scoring 20-plus points in the three of four quarters Sunday, it was the eight-point third quarter that proved to be the difference in the game. Murray State shot just 17.6-percent in the stanza, while Illinois State shot 70.6-percent in addition to outscoring the Racers by 19.
- After several starters got into foul trouble early in the game, the Racer bench came to the rescue, scoring 23 points. Briley Pena led the MSU reserves with a career-high 12 points.
- Despite the loss, Murray State made a season-high 13 3-pointers in the game with Pena and Macey Turley leading the way with four each.
- Turley led Murray State in scoring Sunday with 22 points, while Katelyn Young followed with 13. Hannah McKay had a team-high 10 rebounds in the game, to go along with eight points.
What's Next?
The Racers return home next weekend for a pair of games, beginning Friday with Indiana State. Tip-off from the CFSB Center is scheduled for 6 p.m.