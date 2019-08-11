PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers completed the three game sweep during their trip to the Bahamas on Sunday afternoon with a 110-78 win over the Commonwealth Giants.
It was the third win in as many days for the Racers on their overseas trip.
Sophomore guard Tevin Brown led the Racers in scoring during all three games, finishing with 25 points, including seven three's in the win on Sunday.
Freshman guard Chico Carter Jr. nearly ended up with a triple double with 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 10 assists.
"First and foremost, it has been a great learning experience for all of our players on and off the court," head coach Matt McMahon said. "I think the chemistry, the bond that has been built within our team has been a huge success for us. The basketball I thought was really good for us. I thought the last two games you have seen us get better offensively, really cut down on our turnovers and it led to a lot of balanced scoring for our team."
The Racers will now enjoy two full days of relaxation on the beach before heading back to Murray.