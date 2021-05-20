PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers gave up 4 runs in the 6th inning to Austin Peay in a 7-3 loss on Friday afternoon at Johnny Reagan Field.
After the Racers gave up and early lead, they bounced back with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. However, that would be all the runs the Racers could manage the rest of the way.
The loss drops Murray State to second in the Ohio Valley Conference standings, just behind Southeast Missouri who defeated UT Martin 6-2.
The Redhawks now lead the standings with a .64 winning percentage to Murray State's .60.
Both Murray State and Southeast Missouri will play two games again on Friday afternoon that will determine the regular season champion in the OVC.