MURRAY, Ky. - Tomorrow's game between Murray State and Austin Peay is one of the most anticipated matchups of the season.
Not only will two rivals square off in the CFSB Center. But they'll do so in front of former Racer Ja Morant and a national television audience.
Thursday's game on ESPNU marks just the second time this season Murray State has been featured on national television.
The 23rd ranked Racers will be trying to stay perfect in the OVC and jump to 15-0 with a win tomorrow.
They last met Austin Peay on Feb. 3, where they beat the Govs 65-53.
Murray State head coach Matt McMahon said there's a lot to be excited about in tomorrow's rematch.
"There's a lot of excitement building around our players, and I know they're looking forward to playing in a nationally televised game here at the CFSB Center Thursday night against Austin Peay," McMahon said. "I think they've done a great job through all the hype and deserved recognition our players are getting of just staying focused on continuing to get better."
Murray State will tip-off against Austin Peay at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.