PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers trailed throughout the game on Saturday night as they fell 71-61 at Tennessee Tech in their regular season finale.

Murray State committed 17 turnovers that led to 25 points for the Golden Eagles. The Racers scored just 8 points off of turnovers.

Chico Carter led the Racers with 25 points. KJ Williams added 15 points.

With the loss, Murray State finishes the regular season 13-12 (10-10). The ten losses being their most in the OVC since 1979.

The Racers will next face Jacksonville State on Thursday night in Evansville, IN as the #5 seed in the OVC Tournament.