In A Nutshell
The Murray State women's basketball team could not find its groove Sunday and fell to Missouri State, 77-61, at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.
Fast Facts
- Missouri State opened the game on an 8-0 run and outscored the Racers 26-9 in the first quarter, a deficit from which Murray State would never recover.
- Murray State was outshot in the contest, 54.0-39.6, and outrebounded, as well, at 40-21.
- Katelyn Young led the Racers in scoring on the afternoon with 13 points, while Alexis Burpo followed with 10.
- On the boards, Young and Burpo pulled down a team-high five rebounds each, while Hannah McKay added five of her own.
- After a rough outing at the free throw line Friday, the Racers seemingly returned to form Sunday, going 18-for-22 for 81.8-percent.
What's Next?
On the road for eight of its last 12 games of the season, Murray State begins a four-game road swing Friday when it travels to Evansville. Tip-off at the Meeks Field Fieldhouse in Evansville, Indiana is scheduled for 6 p.m.