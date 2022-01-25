MURRAY, Ky. - Over the last two games, Murray State has found itself in a recent shooting slump from beyond the arc.
The Racers have gone 7-for-47 from three the last two games. However, in spite of all that, the Racers continue to find news ways to win games.
On Monday against Tennessee Tech, it was the defense and offensive rebounding that carried the Racers to a 79-53 win.
In Saturday's win against UT Martin, it was a career night in the paint for KJ Williams. Williams scored a career high 33 points to go with 15 rebounds.
Murray State head coach Matt Mcmahon admitted fatigue could be playing a part in his team's shooting woes, but said his team's balance is carrying them through it.
"The defense will always be there," McMahon said. "We've got to shoot the ball better from three. I don't know what it is, maybe it was playing six games in 11 days that's caused some of that, but I believe in our guys to keep firing away from behind the arc. I love our balance. I think that's what makes us a good offensive team. Loved our two point efficiency tonight, and the effort on the offensive glass."
Murray State will have a rematch with Tennessee Tech on Thursday.