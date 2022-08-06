PADUCAH, Ky. - Every college basketball offseason has its fair share of changes, but for Murray State women's basketball, this year might be the most unpredictable offseason in the program's history.
A whole new conference awaits the Racers this fall, and despite being a few months away, there's still a lot of unknowns.
Murray State will make the jump to the Missouri Valley Conference this season, but what they don't know is who they'll be playing. The conference schedule won't be released until September.
That means for Rechelle Turner and her coaching staff, a lot of big questions regarding travel and their opponents won't be answered until later this year.
That's why this offseason she said her staff's approach to this new challenge is simple: control what you can control.
"We decided from the beginning when this decision was made that we were going to focus on ourselves," Turner said. "I mean, the only thing we can control is us. We recruited hard, we worked hard to improve the players that we have, our individual summer sessions, everything that we've done has mainly been focused on us because, at this point, that's really the only thing that we know and can control."