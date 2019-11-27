ESTERO, FL -- The Murray State Racers scored just 17 points and shot just 17% from the floor in the second half in a 63-53 loss to Drake in their final game of the Gulf Coast Shootout on Wednesday.
The Racers and Bulldogs were tied 36-36 at the half, but Murray State would go more than nine minutes without a field goal to start the second half.
"We couldn't score to save our lives in the second half," said Murray State head coach Matt McMahon. "I thought they did a really good job of taking away our post entries. They blew up all of our screening actions. Our execution wasn't good enough. They were able to turn us into a one-on-one team. That's just not the strength of our group right now."
For the second game in three days, Tevin Brown led the Racers in scoring with 15 points. No other player scored in double-figures.
Murray State finishes the Gulf Coast Shootout with a record of 1-2, and drop to 4-3 overall on the season.
The Racers will return home to Murray before heading to Springfield, MO on Tuesday night to face Missouri State.