If staying on message could somehow earn you a prize, Murray State's Matt McMahon would have earned the biggest of gold stars at this point. He never publicly worries about tomorrow. Every breath is about today. That's what made his weekly news conference so surprising on Monday. McMahon actually acknowledged his team's four-game sprint toward what the Racers hope is an Ohio Valley Conference championship. Of course, McMahon quickly pivoted back to pointing out his team still has a lot of getting better to do.
The first of these final four games for the Racers will be Thursday night on the road at Eastern Illinois. When these two met three weeks ago in Murray, while the Racers escaped with a 73-70 win over EIU, the story of the game was rebounding.
EIU had 16 more rebounds than Murray State, and grabbed a season-high 22 offensive rebounds. When McMahon was asked what his team could learn from that first meeting, he didn't mince words.
"A lot," McMahon said. "They kicked our butt. They kicked our butt physically. They dominated the glass. They dominated the paint. They dominated second-chance opportunities. Fortunately, our defense was good enough to win, but I think they have a very good team. Josiah Wallace had 20 points in the second half. He hit some really difficult shots. Max Smith, terrific scorer from beyond the three-point arc. Really strong, physical guard. They just absolutely dominated the glass in that game. Really the only time we've been dominated on the glass all season long."
The Racers and Panthers will tip at 7:30pm Thursday night in Charleston.