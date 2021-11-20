PADUCAH, Ky. -- Murray State's men's basketball team packed their bags for Naples, Florida this weekend in preparation for the Naples Invitational.
The eight-team tournament should give the Racers valuable non-conference experience. At 3-0, Murray State has impressed to start the season, but head coach Matt McMahon hopes the invitational brings more than wins and losses.
"For us as a coaching staff, we’re just trying to continue to build the team chemistry and culture," McMahon said. "There’s certainly some areas we want to improve upon from the first three games, and want to see continues improvement throughout the week down in Florida."
Murray State will open up the invitational on Monday against East Tennessee State. Following that game, the Racers will play either Missouri State or Long Beach State.