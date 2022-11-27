PADUCAH, Ky. - Losses always sting, no matter how they come, but Saturday's loss for Murray State against Chattanooga was especially frustrating.
The Racers outplayed the Mocs for most of the ball game, and led for the majority of the night, but they were never able to fully take momentum.
Murray State's inability to put Chattanooga away ultimately led to a 69-66 loss.
Head coach Steve Prohm said he was frustrated with how his team played in the first half. They were up seven in the first, but let the Mocs back into the game.
Murray state will now turn its focus to its first conference game on Thursday against Illinois State.
Prohm said his team still has a long ways to go in terms of growing together.
"My message is that we're building our team. Obviously, we're putting ourselves in a position to win a conference championship," Prohm said. "We're going to have some ups and downs, you know, through out the course of that. Today is obviously a frustrating loss for us for a lot of factors. We've got to grow up a little bit in that area, and continue to get better when we get back because we've got conference Thursday."
Junior guard Rob Perry said it's important for the inexperienced Racers to stick together as they prepare to open up conference play on Thursday.
"The message that we all talked about in the locker room was to just stay together," Perry said. "Games like this are going to happen; don't separate. Don't break apart. Don't jump off the ship. Stay together. Thursday, we open up conference play at home; a big one. We're coming back fighting. So, stay the course, stay together and keep building."
Murray State will face Illinois State on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at the CFSB Center.