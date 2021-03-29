PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers continue to climb the FCS football rankings following their 41-27 win over Eastern Illinois this past weekend, coming in 14th when the polls were released on Monday.
For the Racers, who are now 5-0, it is the highest ranking for the team since the 1996 season.
Murray State currently leads the Ohio Valley Conference standings by one game over Jacksonville State, and two games over Austin Peay.
They will travel to Austin Peay on Saturday afternoon in a game that could guarantee themselves at least a share of the OVC Championship.
The Racers have now won a conference title since the 2002 season.