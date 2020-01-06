MURRAY, KY -- Two games, two wins for the Murray State Racers as they began Ohio Valley Conference play last week.
But those games came at home, and that all will change over the next few weeks.
"About to start in on four in a row on the road," said head coach Matt McMahon. "Then there is a stretch later on in the season where we play four out of six on the road. We obviously understand the importance of executing and winning in a tough atmosphere."
Over the last several years, the Racers have had success on the road against everyone in the OVC with the exception of two teams. Belmont, and their opponent on Thursday night in Jacksonville State where the Racers have lost their last two trips to Pete Matthews Coliseum.
"I think it has been undervalued how good Jacksonville State has been over the last two years," McMahon said. "They have been a top 50, top 75 type team in the country. They have gotten the better of us the last two matchups, but I don't think that will have any impact on this game."
A reason McMahon believes that is his simple approach to road games.
"I think it is easy for us," said McMahon. "We don't really talk about where we play, we just go one game at a time and try to focus on task at hand. I think that really simplifies you, as far as your preparation and how you approach every game.
So far this year, the Racers haven't seen the best of luck on the road with an 0-3 record in true road games. The last time they started 0-4 on the road, the 2016-17 season.