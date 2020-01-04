MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State Racers used a big second half surge to race past Southeast Missouri 81-59 and move to 2-0 in OVC games on Saturday night.
KJ Williams came up big with 18 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Overall, Murray State dominated in the paint scoring 54 points, their highest total of the season.
In all, four Racers finished in double figures including Tevin Brown, Anthony Smith, and Devin Gilmore.
The Racer defense stepped us as well, holding the struggling Redhawks to just 33% shooting for the game.