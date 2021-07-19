NASHVILLE - Murray State has been picked the preseason football favorites in the Ohio Valley Conference for the 2021 season. The Racers picked up seven of a possible 14 first-place votes in a poll of league head coaches and communications directors.
It marks only the third time the Racers have been tabbed the preseason favorites and first time since 1996, when Houston Nutt was the head coach and the program was coming off an OVC Championship and NCAA Playoff appearance. The only other year the team was tabbed the favorite (dating back to the first preseason poll in 1978), was in 1980 when Mike Gottfried was head coach, and the team was once again coming off an OVC title and playoff appearance.
Murray State totaled 64 points to finish just ahead of Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri, who tied for second-place with 60 points. The Governors and Redhawks were 2019 OVC Co-Champions and both appeared in the FCS Playoffs that season. UT Martin was tabbed fourth (38) and followed by Tennessee State (32), Tennessee Tech (28) and Eastern Illinois (12).
Coming off the unprecedented 2020-21 season that saw Conference play take place in the spring, the seven OVC member institutions will play a six-game round robin Conference schedule this season, the 74th year of football in the OVC.
In the first season under head coach Dean Hood, Murray State earned its first national ranking since 2011 on its way to a 5-2 OVC record and second-place OVC finish (the team played for the league title the final week of the season). The Racers started last year 5-0 (its best start since 1995) and achieved its first winning season since 2011 (and only the third winning season since 2005) and first above .500 OVC mark since 2011. MSU finished the year ranked No. 17 in the FCS Coaches Poll (No. 18 in the Stats Perform poll). This season the Racers return most of its key contributors from last year including 10 players who earned Preseason All-OVC honors. Among those players is quarterback Preston Rice who accounted for 15 touchdowns (9 passing, 6 rushing) and over 1,500 yards of total offense. Also back is defensive back Marcis Floyd who earned All-American honors a season ago after tallying 32 tackles, two forced fumbles, six pass breakups and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Austin Peay has been ranked in each of the past three seasons (2018-20) including finishing last year No. 23 in the Stats Perform poll; this comes after never being ranked previously in its program history. After advancing to the FCS Quarterfinals in its first-ever appearance in 2019, Austin Peay turned to Scotty Walden to take over the reins of its program. Walden took over after a three-game fall season and led APSU to a 4-2 Conference mark this past spring. The team will look to continue its winning ways (21-9 in OVC play over the past four years) with several key players, including senior nickelback Kordell Jackson (a two-time consensus All-American) and second-year quarterback Draylen Ellis, who was named OVC Co-Freshman of the Year last season. Jackson tallied seven interceptions in 2019 and a year ago did not see the ball thrown his way as much, but instead he finished the year with 10.5 tackles for loss and five passes defended. As a true freshman Ellis passed for 1,270 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for two additional scores in leading the team to four victories in the spring.
Just a year removed (2019) from an OVC Championship and playoff berth, Southeast Missouri finished 4-3 in Conference play last season. The Redhawks were led by running back Geno Hess who led all FCS players with 12 rushing touchdowns to go along with 666 rushing yards (15th nationally). The team also returns Zion Custis, who scored four rushing touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball the Redhawks return defensive tackle Bryson Donnell (41 tackles, 4 quarterback hurries) and linebacker Omardrick Douglas (26 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss). Now in his eighth year as head coach, Tom Matukewicz has established SEMO Division I records for overall (37) and OVC wins (29) as well as wins over nationally-ranked opponents (6).
The 2021 season marks the 16th for head coach Jason Simpson who has 90 victories during his Skyhawk career, which is just two away from fifth place in OVC history. Overall Simpson is one of just 16 coaches in league history to coach 10 or more seasons at the same school. This season the Skyhawks return a plethora of talented receivers including All-American tight end Rodney Williams II. Williams made the move from wide receiver to tight end before last season and tallied 30 catches for 327 yards and four touchdowns in seven games. Also back is Colton Dowell, who switched from tight end to wideout and made 40 catches last year, Donnell Williams (29 catches), Marqwell Odom (19 catches) and running back Peyton Logan (30 catches out of the backfield). On the defensive side of the ball, UTM has two Preseason All-OVC defensive back returning in cornerback Jay Woods (23 tackles, nine pass breakups) and safety Deven Sims (team-best 9 tackles, four pass breakups).
The only new head coach in the OVC this season is no stranger to any football fan. Former Ohio State Heisman Trophy winner and Tennessee Titan All-Pro running back Eddie George enters his first season as a head coach, taking over the Tennessee State program. George will guide the Tigers in home games at Nissan Stadium, the same venue he scored touchdowns in as a NFL player. He has assembled an experienced coaching staff that includes individuals who have achieved at the highest levels of college and professional football, including former Raiders and Browns head coach Hue Jackson who will serve as the team's offensive coordinator. TSU returns Freshman All-American running back Devon Starling, who led all freshmen nationally in rushing yards per game (92.6) and finished with 648 total rushing yards in seven games (which ranked 17th overall nationally and second among all freshmen). The team also returns three Preseason All-OVC picks on the defensive side of the ball in tackle Davoan Hawkins (32 tackles, 5.0 sacks), linebacker James Green (28 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss) and his brother safety Josh Green (39 tackles, three interceptions). The Big Blue also has All-American kicker Antonio Zita, who converted 14 field goals last year (ranking fourth nationally with 2.0 made field goals/game), five from 50-yards or longer, including the longest kick at all levels of the NCAA during the year, with a 62-yard blast against Eastern Illinois (which tied the OVC record and was one yard shy of the FCS record).
After a win over nationally-ranking Austin Peay to begin the spring, Tennessee Tech earned a spot in the Top 25, marking its first national ranking since 2011. The breakout star of 2020 for the Golden Eagles was sophomore quarterback Willie Miller who took over the starting role and finished the campaign with 879 passing yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 243 yards (second-most on the team) and four additional scores in seven games. On the opposite side of the ball head coach Dewayne Alexander returns Preseason All-OVC picks Chris Tucker (34 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks) and Josh Reliford (41 tackles, two interceptions) along with linebacker Seth Carlisle who led the team with 49 tackles in the spring.
This year marks year number three for Adam Cushing at Eastern Illinois. The Panthers will kick off the season with a Week Zero game when they take on rival Indiana State for the 87th time. It marks the fourth time an OVC team has competed in a Week Zero matchup. Last season the Panthers led the OVC in kickoff returns (22.0 yards/return), fewest penalties (4.83/game), fewest yards penalized (31.17/game), kick return defense (10.31 yards/return) and blocked punts (2). Among the team's returning players is linebacker Jason Johnson who was named a Sophomore All-American after making 66 tackles in just six games, a mark that ranked eighth among all FCS players (11.0/game). Also back is kick returner Matt Judd, who ranked 13th in the FCS in kickoff return average last year (24.8 yards/return).
2021 OVC Football Preseason Predicted Order of Finish
1. Murray State (7 first-place votes) - 64 points
2. Austin Peay (4) - 60
Southeast Missouri (3) - 60
4. UT Martin - 38
5. Tennessee State - 32
6. Tennessee Tech - 28
7. Eastern Illinois - 12
2021 All-OVC Preseason Football Team
Austin Peay sophomore quarterback Draylen Ellis and Austin Peay senior nickelback Kordell Jackson were named the 2021 OVC Preseason Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year in a vote of by the league’s head football coaches and communications directors.
Murray State led the way with 10 preseason selections, followed by Tennessee State with eight and Southeast Missouri with seven. Austin Peay and UT Martin had six selections apiece while Eastern Illinois and Tennessee Tech each had two. Returning players who were first-team All-OVC selections last year (25 in total) were automatic selections to the preseason team this year.
The offensive unit was led by Ellis, who was named OVC Co-Freshman of the Year a season ago after taking over the starting duties prior to the spring Conference season. He ranked 11th nationally in passing touchdowns (14) and 13th in points responsible for (96) in being named a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award. Ellis was named OVC Newcomer of the Week after his first start (where he had 214 yards of total offense and two touchdowns at Tennessee Tech) and would go on to win that award four times (in six total weeks he played) in addition to being named OVC Offensive Player of the Week twice. He was also named the Stats Perform National Freshman of the Week on March 16 after he threw for 262 yards and six touchdowns in a double overtime victory over Southeast Missouri. Overall Ellis tossed multiple touchdowns in three of his six starts.
The offensive backfield unit also included a second quarterback in Murray State's Preston Rice (1294 passing yards, 9 passing, 6 rushing TDs), Southeast Missouri running back Geno Hess (666 yards, FCS-best 12 rushing TDs) and Tennessee State running back Devon Starling (648 rushing yards) and fullback Benjamin Johnson. Six wide receivers joined the preseason team in UT Martin's Colton Dowell (40 catches, 459 yards, 4 TDs) and Donnell Williams (29 catches, 445 yards, 3 TDs), Murray State's LaMartez Brooks (37 catches, 429 yards, 2 TDs) and Jacob Bell (21 catches, 305 yards, 1 TD), Tennessee State's Cam Wyche (22 catches, 456 yards, 2 TDs) and Southeast Missouri's Zack Smith (37 catches, 399 yards, 4 TDs). The group was joined by UT Martin tight end Rodney Williams II (30 catches, 327 yards, 4 TDs). The team was rounded out by nine offensive linemen including Austin Peay's Bucky Williams, Colby McKee and Seth Johnson, Murray State's Levi Nesler and Jacob Vance, Southeast Missouri's Jaden Rosenthall and Shyron Rodgers, Tennessee State's Cam Durley and UT Martin's Matthan Hatchie.
The defensive unit was led by Jackson, the two-time consensus All-American who has been named a Preseason All-American this season. In 2019 Jackson was named the FCS ADA Defensive Back of the Year after tallying seven interceptions. Last season he did not see the ball thrown his way as much; instead, he wreaked havoc in the opposing offense's backfields. Jackson led all OVC tacklers with 10.5 tackles for loss – seven of those coming in OVC play, where he also had five passes defended. Jackson recorded a tackle for loss in seven of the Govs' nine games, including two TFL's at Pittsburgh in the fall and three TFL's at Tennessee Tech to open the spring. Jackson finished 13th in voting for the Buck Buchanan Award (after finishing sixth in 2019).
In addition to Jackson, the defensive back selections included UT Martin's Jay Woods (23 tackles, 9 pass breakups) and Deven Sims (59 tackles, 5.0 TFL), Murray State's Marcis Floyd (32 tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles), Tennessee Tech's Josh Reliford (41 tackles, 2 interceptions) and Tennessee State's Josh Green (39 tackles, 3 interceptions). The defensive line included Southeast Missouri's Bryson Donnell (36 tackles, 4 QBH), Tennessee State's Davoan Hawkins (32 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles), Tennessee Tech's Chris Tucker (34 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks) and Murray State's Ethan Edmondson (26 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks). The team was rounded out by six linebackers including Murray State's Eric Samuta (64 tackles, 1 interception) and Scotty Humpich (24 tackles, 2.0 sacks), Southeast Missouri's Omardrick Douglas (20 tackles, 2.5 TFL), Tennessee State's James Green (28 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1 interception), Eastern Illinois' Jason Johnson (66 tackles, 6.0 TFL) and Austin Peay's Jack McDonald (52 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks).
The specialists included Tennessee State kicker Antonio Zita (14 field goals, FCS-best 62-yarder), Southeast Missouri punter Zach Haynes (41.9 yards/punt, long of 53), Eastern Illinois kick returner Matt Judd (24.8 yards/return) and Murray State punt returner Malik Honeycutt (11.2 yards/return).
2021 OVC Preseason Football Team
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year:Draylen Ellis (QB), Austin Peay
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Kordell Jackson (NB), Austin Peay
OFFENSE
QB - Preston Rice, Murray State
QB - Draylen Ellis, Austin Peay
RB - Devon Starling, Tennessee State
RB - Geno Hess, Southeast Missouri
FB - Benjamin Johnson, Tennessee State
WR - Zack Smith, Southeast Missouri
WR - Colton Dowell, UT Martin
WR - LaMartez Brooks, Murray State
WR - Donnell Williams, UT Martin
WR - Cam Wyche, Tennessee State
WR - Jacob Bell, Murray State
TE - Rodney Williams II, UT Martin
OL - Cam Durley, Tennessee State
OL - Bucky Williams, Austin Peay
OL - Jaden Rosenthall, Southeast Missouri
OL - Levi Nesler, Murray State
OL - Jacob Vance, Murray State
OL - Shyron Rodgers, Southeast Missouri
OL - Matthan Hatchie, UT Martin
OL - Colby McKee, Austin Peay
OL - Seth Johnson, Austin Peay
DEFENSE
DT - Bryson Donnell, Southeast Missouri
DT - Davoan Hawkins, Tennessee State
DE - Chris Tucker, Tennessee Tech
DE - Ethan Edmondson, Murray State
OLB - Omardrick Douglas, Southeast Missouri
OLB - Scotty Humpich, Murray State
OLB - James Green, Tennessee State
ILB - Eric Samuta, Murray State
ILB - Jason Johnson, Eastern Illinois
ILB - Jack McDonald, Austin Peay
CB - Marcis Floyd, Murray State
CB - Jay Woods, UT Martin
S - Deven Sims, UT Martin
S - Josh Reliford, Tennessee Tech
S - Josh Green, Tennessee State
NB - Kordell Jackson, Austin Peay
SPECIALISTS
K - Antonio Zita, Tennessee State
P - Zach Haynes, Southeast Missouri
KR - Matt Judd, Eastern Illinois
PR - Malik Honeycutt, Murray State