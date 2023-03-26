MSU Athletics - Murray State split their doubleheader with Bradley dropping the first game 4-3 before picking up the program’s first Missouri Valley Conference win 11-1 in a mercy-rule win to round out the weekend at Johnny Reagan Field. Dustin Mercer blasted two home runs in the win to highlight the day for the Racers.
Game One Recap
Mercer picked up two hits in the first game of the day to lead the Racers along with fellow outfielder Seth Gardner who also picked up two hits and stole a base in the contest.
Carson Garner and Ethan Krizen each picked up an RBI in game one against the Braves. MSU picked up six walks to round out the offense.
Ethan Lyke continued his impressive freshman campaign, going for 3.1 scoreless innings pitched and striking out three. Lyke now has a 2.70 ERA across 16.2 innings pitched in his debut season with the Racers.
Game Two Recap
Murray State bounced back in a big way to round out the weekend, earning a run-rule victory over the Braves.
Mercer led the Racers with two solo home runs in the contest as Brennan McCullough picked up two doubles and three RBIs. Carson Garner had a big day at the plate, launching a two-run home run while also finding the left-center gap for a double to go with three RBIs.
Logan Bland picked up two more RBIs with a base hit in the outing while also reaching base twice more on a hit-by-pitch.
Starting pitcher Bryce Valero continued his dominant run on the mound for the Racers after allowing just one run across 6.0 innings pitched with seven strikeouts. Valero now holds a 1.00 ERA for the season with 35 strikeouts and just 10 walks.
Thomas McNabb tossed a scoreless inning to close out the game for MSU and picked up a strikeout.
Murray State will hit the road for a Tuesday matchup at Austin Peay before traveling to Valparaiso next weekend for their next Valley series.