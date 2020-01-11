COOKEVILLE, TN -- The Murray State Racers made clutch shots in the second half as they pulled away late to beat Tennessee Tech 81-69.
The Racers were led in scoring by DaQuan Smith, who finished with 16 points off of four three pointers.
Murray State began the game on fire, using a 21-0 run in the first half to build a 23-7 lead. Tennessee Tech would counter that with a big run of their own that cut the Racers lead to 36-35 at the half.
KJ Williams finished with 17 points off of the bench, while senior Anthony Smith recorded another double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
The Racers are now 4-0 in the OVC, and 11-5 overall. They will continue their four game road swing next week as they travel to UT Martin.