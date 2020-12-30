Nashville, TN - Ben Sheppard had a career-high 21 points as Belmont defeated Murray State 68-55 on Wednesday at the Curb Center. With the loss, the Racers fell to 0-4 on the road this season.
Both teams struggled offensively in the first half. Murray State took their only lead of the game, 25-24, on a Brion Whitley layup with 2:55 left in the first half. Grayson Murphy scored to put the Bruins back on top before the half, and Belmont would never give up the lead again.
Whitley led Murray State with 15 points, while KJ Williams added 11.
The Racers fall to 4-4 overall and 1-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference. They'll look to extend their 25-game home-winning streak when they host Morehead State on Saturday afternoon.