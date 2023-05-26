MSU ATHLETICS - Murray State baseball fell 4-3 to Missouri State in a Friday matchup to close out the 2023 season at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Racers finish the season with a 31-28 record to finish the program's third straight year with 30 wins for just the second time in program history.
Brennan McCullough led the Racers with three more hits on the day including a double and an RBI. The graduate first baseman finished the tournament with eight hits across the four games in the postseason.
All-Conference shortstop Drew Vogel picked up an RBI single along with three walks while catcher Ethan Krizen picked up a hit and RBI to round out the scoring for MSU.
Racers pitching shined one again as Allen Roulette, Matt Boynton, Alex Elsing, and Ben Krizen combined to limit the potent Bears offense to just six hits on the day. Boynton led the way with 3.2 innings pitched with four strikeouts and just one earned run allowed. Elsing tossed.2.2 innings pitched while allowing zero earned runs before Krizen earned 0.2 innings pitched while allowing no hits.
The Racers finished as one of the final four teams in the MVC Baseball Championships and were the final of the first-year members remaining.