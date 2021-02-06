The Murray State women’s basketball team posted its second consecutive 16-point win Saturday when it rolled past Eastern Kentucky, 82-66, at Alumni Coliseum in Richmond, Kentucky.
The Colonels proved formidable in the first quarter, storming out of the gates to take a 21-17 lead. However, in the second Murray State took the lead with a 3-pointer from Lex Mayes with 5:39 left in the stanza and never looked back. The Racers went on to lead EKY by as many as 20 points in the contest and never led by less than nine after the 7:31 mark of the fourth quarter.
After shooting 50.0-percent from the floor Thursday, the Racers followed that with a 47.5-percent performance Saturday, including six 3-pointers. MSU was also much improved at the free throw line from Thursday, going 18-for-21 Saturday. Finally, after getting out-rebounded Thursday at Morehead State, the Racers moved out of the red Saturday, beating the Colonels on the boards by two, 39-37.
Macey Turley tied her season-high in scoring Saturday with 26 points on 10-for-19 shooting to go along with four rebounds and four assists. Katelyn Young followed Turley with 18 points including a perfect 7-for-7 effort at the free throw line, while Bria Sanders-Woods added 14 and Laci Hawthorne led MSU on the glass with nine rebounds.
Saturday’s win was the fifth of the season on the road for Murray State, which is a high for the Racers under Rechelle Turner. It also marked the first-ever road weekend sweep for MSU under Turner and extended MSU’s current win streak over EKU to six. With the win Murray State is now 10-9 overall and 7-7 in the OVC, heading into the final six games of the season.
The Racers now return home for their final four home games of the season, beginning Thursday with league-leader UT Martin at 4 p.m. on ESPN+, 97.9 WNBS FM and the Zeno Radio app.