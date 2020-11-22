PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers announced on Sunday afternoon that their season opener on Wednesday night against Brescia has now been canceled.
The Racers also announced that they will now open the season on Friday, November 27th against Kentucky Wesleyan at home. They will then turn around and play Kentucky Wesleyan again on Saturday night on their originally scheduled date.
It was Brescia who posted on Saturday afternoon that they were forced to cancel several of their upcoming games due to covid-19 related issues, one of those being the game against Murray State.