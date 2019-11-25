ESTERO, FL -- The Murray State Racers made runs in the second half, but could not overcome a hot shooting LaSalle Explorers team in a 75-64 loss in the first game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.
After a slow start, the Racers grabbed the lead with 12:49 left in the first half, thanks to a Tevin Brown three. From there, the Explorers would go off from deep, going 8-16 from three point range in the first half, leading 41-26 at halftime.
In the second half, Murray State would cut the lead to single digits, but would not get any close than nine points.
Tevin Brown led the Racers with 19 points, 6 rebounds. Darnell Cowart added 14 points off the bench.
With the loss, the Racers now drop to (3-2) on the season and fall to the losers bracket of the Gulf Coast Showcase. They will now face Weber State at 12:30pm on Tuesday afternoon.