PADUCAH, Ky. - Murray State women's basketball will face Eastern Illinois for the second time in four days on Thursday.
The Racers are coming off an 80-71 win on Monday where all five starters finished in double figures. Thursday's rematch comes in the midst of a loaded stretch of games for Murray State.
Because of that schedule, Murray State head coach Rechelle Turner said recovery is paramount heading into Thursday's game.
"We've got to get our kids well and rested," Turner said. "This is our third game, having to go Thursday, Saturday, Monday. So we need some ice baths, we need to get these kids rested. We'll go extremely light on Wednesday; we'll make adjustments. My assistant coaches are amazing at adjustments, so we'll find ways to attack their buzz defense and man defense, and we'll be ready for Thursday."
Murray State will tip-off against the Panthers at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20 at the CFSB Center.