The Murray State women's track & field team posted their seventh title win in the Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Roy Stewart Stadium/Marshall Gage Track in Murray, Kentucky.
The host Racers took control in day two and sped away from the field on the final day of competition with five total individual championships over three days, including a sweep in the Heptathlon and 100m. The Racers also had six runner-up finishes including one in the final challenge of the event in the 4x400m relay. The Racers produced 15 PR's on their way to the championship.
MSU's outdoor title is the second under head coach Adam Kiesler after the Racers won the title in 2019. MSU's history of wins in the outdoor championship have come in 1981, 1982, 1989, 1991, 1992, 2019 and now 2022.
Kiesler was named OVC Coach of the Year as the Racers posted an amazing team score of 199 points. Southeast Missouri was in second place (156.5), while Belmont (150.5) placed third.
MSU Championships
- Jenna Pauly -Heptathlon
- Rachel Hagans – 100m.
- Rachel Hagans – Long Jump.
- Amirr Evans – 800m.
- 4x100 relay – Hannah Malone, Teliyah James, Jakayla McSwain, Rachel Hagans.
MSU Second Place Finishes
- Meghan Fletcher – Heptathlon.
- Brook Misukonis – Pole Vault.
- Kayla Bell – 400m.
- Teliyah James – 100m.
- Hannah Malone – 200m.
- 4x400 relay - Maria Bangala , LaMiah Campbell , JaKayla McSwain , Kayla Bell
MSU Third Place Finishes
- Anna Vollet – Heptathlon.
- Anna Vollet – Long Jump.
- Jenna Pauly – Pole Vault
- Dani Wright – 3000m Steeplechase
- Jakayla McSwain – 400m.
- Hannah Malone – 100m.
- Amyah Davis – 400h.