Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS HEAT AND HUMIDITY EXPECTED SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY... MAXIMUM SUNDAY AFTERNOON HEAT INDEX VALUES SHOULD REACH 100 TO 105 DEGREES ACROSS SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WITH READINGS AROUND 100 OVER ADJACENT PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, AND ACROSS THE PURCHASE AREA OF WEST KENTUCKY. MONDAY AND TUESDAY WILL BE EVEN HOTTER THROUGHOUT THE REGION, WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES FROM 105 TO 115 DEGREES MONDAY AFTERNOON, AND 100 TO 110 DEGREES TUESDAY AFTERNOON. THE WORST CONDITIONS WILL BE OVER SOUTHEAST MISSOURI MONDAY AFTERNOON. THERE WILL BE LITTLE RELIEF MONDAY NIGHT WITH LOW TEMPERATURES MONDAY NIGHT EXPECTED TO BE IN THE UPPER 70S. SOME LOCATIONS MAY NOT DROP BELOW 80 DEGREES. BEING ACTIVE IN A HOT ENVIRONMENT PUTS ADDED STRESS ON THE BODY WHICH COULD LEAD TO HEAT-RELATED ILLNESS. FOR ADDITIONAL HEAT SAFETY TIPS AND RESOURCES, VISIT WEATHER.GOV/SAFETY/HEAT ON THE WEB.