PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers put on a display in the Bahamas on Saturday night as they defeated Abaco Elite 115-61.
It was the second of three games for the Racers during their trip to the Bahamas, following Friday nights win over the Bahamas Select team.
Eleven Racers saw action during the win, with all of them scoring. Once again, sophomore Tevin Brown led the Racers with 19 points and six rebounds.
Overall, seven Racers scored in double figures.
Murray State will close out their trip to the Bahamas on Sunday afternoon when they face the Commonwealth Giants.