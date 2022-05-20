PADUCAH, Ky. - Friday's roars at Paducah International Raceway have been years in the making.
The track, which has been closed since 2018, officially reopened Friday night.
For local drivers who grew up at PIR, the return of racing in western Kentucky couldn't come soon enough.
"I've heard countless people that can't believe it," said driver Josh Moreland. "It's been too long. People can't wait to go to races; it's too far to drive here or there. And to actually get the opportunity to bring it back has been a very humbling experience."
"It's special to us because I really started learning here," said driver Jason Riggs. "We came here every Friday night when they were open. Any time it's open we're going to try to come back here."
New owners Adam and Brittany Elliott are responsible for bringing racing back to western Kentucky, and the heavy turnout on opening night was a testament to just how sorely it was missed.
"We just wanted to bring it back because we knew that it could be something," said Brittany Elliott. "We knew that we would have the fans to back us. We knew we would have the racers to come. They're not having to drive two hours to go somewhere."
Several ownership groups have tried unsuccessfully to revitalize the track over the last half century.
The Elliott's said they believe the key to keeping PIR in business is by hosting other non-racing events at the track.