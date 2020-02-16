DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The Daytona 500 is being delayed by rain for the second time. The stoppage dampened NASCAR's season opener that started with a visit from President Donald Trump.
The first delay lasted 50 minutes and came moments after the presidential motorcade completed a ceremonial parade lap around the 2 1/2-mile track.
The sky opened moments after Trump's armored limousine nicknamed "The Beast" exited Daytona International Speedway. The rain forced drivers back to pit road.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. eventually led the field to the green flag and was out front for the first 20 laps before heavier rain soaked a racing surface that takes hours to dry.