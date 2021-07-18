Sunday's heavy rainfall washed out the final round of the Irvin Cobb Championships at Paducah's Paxton Park.
It's just the fourth-time in the 85-year history of the tournament that the event has been cut down to 18 holes.
With Sunday's round canceled, the tournament was called using Saturday's scores.
On the professional side, Patrick Newcomb and Fred Meyer were named co-champions after they shot 64 on Saturday. For Newcomb, the former Murray State standout, this is third Irvin Cobb title to go along with his wins in 2015 and 2016. Meyer's other win came in 2020.
On the amateur side, Paducah's Drake Stepter was named the winner after his 9-under 62 on Saturday. It's his first victory in this event.
Ryan Stoke was the winner of the Junior Division with his 74.