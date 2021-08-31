LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rajon Rondo has re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers to pursue another championship ring.
The Lakers are bringing back Rondo on a one-year contract.
The veteran point guard played an important role as a reserve and a team leader on Los Angeles' 17th NBA championship team during the 2019-20 season, his second with the Lakers.
The 35-year-old Rondo agreed to a buyout with Memphis last Saturday and quickly rejoined a title contender.
The Clippers traded Rondo to the Grizzlies two weeks ago along with Patrick Beverley in the deal sending Eric Bledsoe back to LA.