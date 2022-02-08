MURRAY, Ky. - A national ranking can do a lot for a mid-major team, but can also put a target on their back.
That's the case for Murray State, which earned its first ranking since 2015 on Monday. The Racers were ranked No. 23 after a 22-2 start.
The Racers have a chance to strengthen that ranking this week with two road tests against Tennessee State and Morehead State.
As Murray State begins to receive more and more accolades, sophomore guard DaQuan Smith said it's crucial his team has to step up its game as teams are hungry to knock the Racers off.
"We've got to be locked in even more than we've ever been," Smith said. "The target on our back has gotten bigger, so we've got to work even harder to be ready for these road games coming up."
Senior guard Carter Collins said the pressure that comes with being nationally ranked isn't any different than what they've faced all season.
"We take a lot of pride putting this jersey on," Collins said. "There's been a target on our back since the beginning of this season. We take every game the same with that target on our back. We just hone into our culture and play for Murray State every time out."