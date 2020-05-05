OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - In their quest to keep quarterback Lamar Jackson upright and running, the Baltimore Ravens have put a priority on fortifying their offensive line following the retirement of eight-time Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda.
The Ravens don't expect anyone will step in at right guard with the skill, experience and leadership that Yanda displayed in his 13th and final NFL season.
But Baltimore hopes for a minimum drop-off in its effort to keep Jackson healthy and sustain a running attack that last year compiled a single-season record of 3,296 yards.