(SEMO Athletics) - Fourth-seeded Southeast Missouri (37-22) saw its season end with an 18-6 loss to second-seeded Oregon (36-24) Saturday afternoon in an elimination game at the NCAA Regional.
Oregon's high-powered offense generated a season-high 26 hits and the Ducks didn't let up from start to finish. Ten of those hits went for extra bases, seven of which were doubles.
Oregon took a quick lead in the top of the first inning. Tanner Smith hit Collin Wilma's second pitch for a single to center, but was tagged out at third after stealing second and trying to advance when Andrew Keck's throw trickled by second base. With two outs, Brennan Milone, ahead 2-0 in the count, homered to left field putting the Ducks ahead, 1-0.
A seven-run second inning followed for Oregon which sent 12 men to the plate. Nine-straight Ducks reached beginning with Anthony Hall's one-out double. Josiah Cromwick added a single before Sam Novitske hit a two-RBI double and Gavin Grant delivered a run-scoring single.
After a pitching change, Colby Shade hit a three-run home run to left. Hall then stepped in for the second time in the inning and hit a sacrifice fly to score Milone extending Oregon's lead to 8-0.
SEMO loaded the bases with no outs during its at-bat in the second. Lincoln Andrews and Peyton Leeper each walked, and Ben Palmer reached on an error. Andrews scored the Redhaws first run of the game when Danny Sperling hit into a double play.
The Redhawks scored another run on a leadoff solo home run by Brett Graber in the bottom of the third. Graber smacked his 0-1 pitch to center for his 10th home run of the season. He is the fifth SEMO player to hit double-digit home runs this year. Graber's home run was also the 100th hit in this year's NCAA Tournament.
Aided by three-straight doubles and a single, Oregon tacked three more runs onto its lead in the top of the fourth. Cowley, Kasevich and Hall all doubled and Cromwick singled to get the Ducks' first two runs. Sam Novitske knocked in Hall on a sacrifice fly pushing Oregon's lead to 11-2.
SEMO answered with three runs of its own in the bottom of the fourth, its first multi-run inning of the contest.
Palmer and Sperling singled, and Jevon Mason walked to load the bases with one out. Graber flied out to right and Palmer scored. Tyler Wilber and Andrew Keck each hit RBI-singles to close Oregon's lead to 11-5.
All nine hitters in Oregon's lineup came to the plate as part of a four-run sixth. Novitske, Smith, Milone and Cowley each had RBI-hits to widen the Ducks' margin to 15-5.
Five consecutive two-out hits helped the Ducks put up three runs in the eighth.
Junior Wyatt Grant's first career home run put SEMO's final run of the season on the scoreboard in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Wilma (0-3) took the loss for the Redhawks, while Matt Dallas (4-2) earned the win in relief.
All nine of Oregon's starters had a hit. Milone went 5-for-6 with three runs, two RBI and a home run.
Tyler Wilber went 2-for-3 with one RBI in his final game as a Redhawk. Wilber never missed an inning in his entire SEMO career which stretched over a total of 183 consecutive starts at shortstop.
The 2022 Redhawks close the book on another historic campaign under Head Coach Andy Sawyers. SEMO set a single-season program NCAA Division I record with 97 home runs. The Redhawks won back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference Tournament titles and made consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time in school history. Additionally, SEMO won a school record 23 home games and posted a program best 26 come-from-behind wins.