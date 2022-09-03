(SEMO Athletics) - Paxton DeLaurent threw for 222 yards and one touchdown and ran for 74 yards as Southeast Missouri (0-1) dropped a 42-10 decision to Big 12 Conference member Iowa State (1-0) Saturday afternoon in the season-opener for both teams.
In his first career NCAA Division I start, DeLaurent completed 19-of-38 passes and averaged over six yards (6.2) per carry as SEMO's top rusher against the Cyclones.
SEMO put together a strong opening drive covering 60 yards in 15 plays to get to ISU's 12-yard line. DeLaurent converted on a fourth-and-1 to keep the Redhawks possession alive.
The Redhawks later elected to go for it on another fourth-and-1, but Colby Reeder tipped DeLaurent's pass which was then intercepted by Tyler Onyedim at the Cyclones' 15-yard line.
ISU responded by scoring on three-straight drives resulting in touchdown passes from Hunter Dekkers to Xavier Hutchinson.
Dekkers, a left-handed quarterback, threw consecutive 33-yard passes to Hutchinson that put the Cyclones ahead 14-0.
On ISU's next possession, Dekkers delivered an 8-yard strike to Hutchinson extending the Cyclones lead to 21-0 with 7:54 remaining in the second quarter.
SEMO closed out the first half strong by scoring 10 points in the final 2:27.
First-year Redhawk receiver Ryan Flournoy made a spectacular catch on a 41-yard toss from DeLaurent to get SEMO to the ISU 11-yard line. Flournoy's reception set up the Redhawks first touchdown of the season which came on an 11-yard pass from DeLaurent to former Missouri State receiver Damoriea Vick two plays later.
On the second play of ISU's ensuing drive, Joedrick Lewis picked off Dekkert and ran his first career interception 27 yards to the Cyclone 7. The turnover led to a 23-yard field goal by DC Pippin that narrowed ISU's lead to 21-10 at the half.
For Pippin, it was the first field goal of his career.
ISU scored three more times in the second half, including once in the third and twice in the fourth quarter to finish off its season-opening victory.
DeLaurent completed 50 percent of his passes, while Flournoy led SEMO with 56 yards on nine receptions. Vick added 45 receiving yards, as well.
As a team, the Redhawks finished with 320 yards of total offense to ISU's 469.
Dekkers threw for 293 yards and four touchdowns, and Hutchinson had 128 receiving yards to go along with his three scores. Jirehl Brock ran for a game-high 104 yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, Lawrence Johnson matched a career-high with 12 tackles.
SEMO stays on the road to face longtime rival and #9 Southern Illinois in the annual War for the Wheel on Sept. 10.