CINCINNATI (AP) - Nick Castellanos stood over, flexed and jawed at St. Louis pitcher Jake Woodford after scoring, stetting off a series of scuffles that included relievers shoving in the outfield as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Cardinals 9-6.
The dustup began after Castellanos scored on a wild pitch and then got in the face of Woodford, who had plunked him.
Catcher Yadier Molina took exception, grabbed Castellanos and it escalated from there.
Castellanos was the only player ejected.
Aristides Aquino replaced Castellanos and homered.
Tucker Barnhart also connected and Tyler Mahle pitched five strong innings for the win.
Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright was chased in the third.