ST. LOUIS (AP) - Stuart Fairchild homered and Luis Cessa tossed five shutout innings to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals and Albert Pujols.
Pujols is sitting on 698 home runs and went 0 for 4. He is fourth on the all-time home run list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714).
The Cardinals have 14 games left. St. Louis had a three-game winning streak snapped.
Fairchild hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Jordan Montgomery. Spencer Steer had a run-scoring hit for the Reds, who had lost nine of their previous 10 games.