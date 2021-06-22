MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is serving a one-game suspension from Major League Baseball.
The ban comes three days after being ejected for arguing with an umpire.
Votto was already slated to rest in the series finale at Minnesota.
It was an afternoon start following a 12-inning contest on Monday night.
Shortly before first pitch, the Reds announced Votto was serving his punishment.
Votto and Reds manager David Bell were tossed in the first inning on Saturday at San Diego after a heated spat with home plate umpire Ryan Additon after Votto was called out on a checked swing.