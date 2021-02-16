CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Eric Reed Jr. had a season-high 22 points and Southeast Missouri defeated Austin Peay 86-81 in overtime.
Reed made a 3-pointer, Nygal Russell scored on a dunk and Nana Akenten made two free throws as the Redhawks ended the extra period on a 7-3 surge.
Chris Harris had 14 points and six assists for Southeast Missouri (8-14, 6-10 Ohio Valley Conference).
Darrious Agnew added 12 points, and his 3-pointer with three seconds left forced overtime tied at 73.
Terry Taylor had 29 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks for the Governors (13-9, 9-7).
Reginald Gee scored a season-high 21 points.