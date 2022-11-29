LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Antonio Reeves scored 18 points to lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 60-41 win over Bellarmine.
Jacob Toppin had 12 points and CJ Fredrick finished with 11 as the Wildcats overcame a slow start. Bellarmine wasn't intimidated in its first meeting with the Wildcats and controlled the tempo until Kentucky wore down the Knights in the final 14 minutes.
Trailing 32-28 with 15 minutes left, Kentucky used a 23-3 run to pull away. Fredrick and Toppin combined for 16 points during the decisive spurt.
Curt Hopf led Bellarmine with 15 points and Bash Wieland scored 10.