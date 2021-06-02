The KHSAA Region 1 Baseball Tournament will be held at McCracken County High School. Here are the matchups for the tournament:

Quarterfinals:

Saturday, June 5th

10:00am: Marshall County vs. Hickman County

12:30pm: McCracken County vs. Mayfield

3:00pm: St. Mary vs. Graves County

5:30pm: Calloway County vs. Carlisle County

Semifinals:

Monday, June 7th

5:00pm: Marshall/Hickman winner vs. McCracken/Mayfield winner

7:30pm: St. Mary/Graves winner vs. Calloway/Carlisle winner

Championship:

Tuesday, June 8th