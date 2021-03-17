Below are the matchups for the upcoming Region 1 Basketball Tournaments. Both the boys' and girls' tournaments will be held at the CFSB Center at Murray State University.
GIRLS
Quarterfinals - Saturday, March 20th:
11:00am: Graves County vs. Hickman County
1:30pm: Marshall County vs. Paducah Tilghman
4:00pm: McCracken County vs. Mayfield
6:30pm: Calloway County vs. Carlisle County
Semifinals - Thursday, March 25th:
5:30pm: Graves/Hickman winner vs. Marshall/Tilghman winner
8:00pm: McCracken/Mayfield winner vs. Calloway/Carlisle winner
Finals - Saturday, March 27th:
3:00pm start time
BOYS
Quarterfinals - Monday, March 22nd:
5:30pm: Carlisle County vs. Paducah Tilghman
8:00pm: Murray vs. Mayfield
Quarterfinals - Tuesday, March 23rd
5:30pm: McCracken County vs. Fulton County
8:00pm: Graves County vs. Marshall County
Semifinals - Friday, March 26th:
5:30pm: Carlisle/Tilghman winner vs. Murray/Mayfield winner
8:00pm: McCracken/Fulton winner vs. Graves/Marshall winner
Championship - Saturday, March 27th:
6:00pm start time