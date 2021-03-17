Below are the matchups for the upcoming Region 1 Basketball Tournaments. Both the boys' and girls' tournaments will be held at the CFSB Center at Murray State University.

GIRLS

Quarterfinals - Saturday, March 20th:

11:00am: Graves County vs. Hickman County

1:30pm: Marshall County vs. Paducah Tilghman

4:00pm: McCracken County vs. Mayfield

6:30pm: Calloway County vs. Carlisle County

Semifinals - Thursday, March 25th:

5:30pm: Graves/Hickman winner vs. Marshall/Tilghman winner

8:00pm: McCracken/Mayfield winner vs. Calloway/Carlisle winner

Finals - Saturday, March 27th:

3:00pm start time

BOYS

Quarterfinals - Monday, March 22nd:

5:30pm: Carlisle County vs. Paducah Tilghman

8:00pm: Murray vs. Mayfield

Quarterfinals - Tuesday, March 23rd

5:30pm: McCracken County vs. Fulton County

8:00pm: Graves County vs. Marshall County

Semifinals - Friday, March 26th:

5:30pm: Carlisle/Tilghman winner vs. Murray/Mayfield winner

8:00pm: McCracken/Fulton winner vs. Graves/Marshall winner

Championship - Saturday, March 27th:

6:00pm start time