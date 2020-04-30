PADUCAH, KY -- Normally the first Saturday in May is set aside for the annual gathering at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky for the Kentucky Derby.
Due to COVID-19, this years 145th "Run for the Roses," will not take place until the first Saturday in September.
However, this Saturday on NBC (WPSD Local 6), you will be able to relive one of the greatest moments in Kentucky Derby history with American Pharoah's win in 2015.
"The First Saturday in May: American Pharoah's Run to the Triple Crown" will be a 3-hour broadcast on your NBC station, which will include updated commentary from Mike Tirico, Randy Moss and Jerry Bailey, as well as a look at the grounds of Churchill Downs Saturday from analyst Kenny Rice. There will be a new interview with trainer Bob Baffert, and a special simulated Run for the Roses contested virtually by the 13 winners of the Triple Crown.