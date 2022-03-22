Former Murray State head coach Matt McMahon has reportedly signed a 7-year, $20.3 million deal to become the next head coach at LSU.
According to The Advocate, McMahon will make $2.6 million in his first year with the program, and will receive a $100,000 raise every year before topping out at $3.2 million.
That deal also has protections in place for McMahon, who will take over an LSU program that is currently dealing with NCAA violations tied to previous coach Will Wade.
According to the contract, McMahon could get an additional season if LSU is handed a multi-year post-season ban, or if it has multiple scholarship reductions for at least three seasons.
The contract marks a significant raise for the former Racer coach, who made $500,000 last season at Murray State.