LOS ANGELES (AP) - Phil Mickelson has managed to blast the Saudis and the PGA Tour in one published report.

His remarks came in a phone interview with a journalist writing his biography.

Alan Shipnuck has published the remarks on his "Firepit Collective'' site.

Mickelson uses a vulgarity to mention how scary the Saudis are.

So why contemplate taking the money for a Saudi-funded league?

He says it's all about a once-in-a-lifetime chance to let players have more say in how the PGA Tour is run.

As for the PGA Tour, he says it's a dictatorship that manipulates and divides.

