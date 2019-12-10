FootballScoop.com is reporting Murray State will hire Dean Hood as their new head football coach. Hood will replace Mitch Stewart as the leader of the Racer program. Stewart was reassigned within the athletics department after a 4-8 season in 2019.
A Murray State athletics spokesman told WPSD, "We will have no further comment until the search is concluded."
Hood is currently the special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach at Kentucky. Prior to his time in Lexington, Hood is probably best known for his eight-year stint as head coach at Eastern Kentucky. Hood was 55-38 during his time with the Colonels, as he won a pair of Ohio Valley Conference championships and took EKU to the FCS playoffs three times.