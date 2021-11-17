In September, both Austin Peay and Belmont announced they would be leaving the Ohio Valley Conference at the end of June 2022. With Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky leaving last June, there seemed to be some logical momentum toward Murray State also leaving the OVC.
For close to two months, things have been very quiet on that front. Today, a report from CBS Sports made the conversation very loud again.
In this podcast, Matt Norlander reported the Missouri Valley Conference is in "deep discussions" with not only Murray State, but also UT-Arlington and Kansas City. In terms of Murray State, Norlander called the school a natural addition for the Missouri Valley, adding, "That's fait accompli. That's happening."
While Norlander said that Missouri Valley Conference Commissioner Jeff Jackson has toured all three of those campuses in recent weeks, he added that no formal invitations have been extended to any schools. Murray State, UT-Arlington, and Kansas City are also expected to make formal presentations to Missouri Valley Conference presidents on December 19th.
We reached out to Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal to see if he could confirm that December 19th meeting. He sent us a copy of his statement from September 24th which said in part: "Murray State University remains actively engaged in a thoughtful and thorough vetting process as it relates to conference realignment."