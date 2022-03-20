PADUCAH, KY -- Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported earlier this afternoon that Murray State head coach Matt McMahon is in the mix for the current opening at LSU.
McMahon and the Racers saw their season come to an end on Saturday night with a loss to Saint Peter's 70-60 in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament.
McMahon is currently entering the final year of his contract with Murray State. MSU Athletic Director Kevin Saal had no comment on Friday when asked about the current contract situation with McMahon.
In 7 years at Murray State, McMahon has an overall record of 154-67, a 93-31 record in the Ohio Valley Conference, 4 OVC Championships, and three trips to the NCAA Tournament.
He is the only coach in school history to win at least two games in the NCAA Tournament.